Buru Buru Academy to grace Rausha Kipaji tournament in Nairobi





The Rausha Kipaji football tournament will be held at the Nakuru Boys and Girls High School between April 28-30, 2023.

Twenty-four teams will feature in the Under-11 category of the competition which is currently in its fourth edition. The sides will be drawn in six pools consisting six teams each.

Debutantes Buru Buru Soccer Academy are in Group ‘A’, alongside Cheza Sports Academy, Phoenix Soccer Academy ‘B’, Buru Buru Soccer Academy and State House Soccer Academy.

Buru Buru Soccer Academy director Duncan Karani expressed confidence the Eastlands-based team will have a successful outing in Nakuru.

“We are looking forward to the tournament. We have prepared well and we are very determined to win the U11 trophy. I am confident our boys will emerge victorious,” Karani said.

He noted that by participating in the tournament, the young side will offer the young players at the academy an opportunity to showcase their talent and grow their skills in a bid to prepare them for big competitions in the future.

“We want to offer the boys a chance to play, learn and develop their football skills and this tournament will be a good experience for them. They have been training well and I am confident BuruBuru will top Group A and go all the way to the finals. We are going to Nakuru to win the competition,” he said.

Buru Buru Soccer Academy co-director Kenn Okaka said that the academy will use the tournament in Nakuru to expose the youth to competitive football and help them gain confidence.

“This tournament is a good step for the kids because I believe it will boost their confidence. Our vision is to be the leading football academy in Kenya for young players to nurture, develop, showcase, expose, and commercialize football talent and offer a reliable pathway for players to sign with professional teams and play in top leagues both locally and abroad,” said Okaka.

Buru Buru Soccer Academy admits children from the age seven to 19.

It boasts of well-trained and qualified youth coaches who have attained the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and CAF coaching licenses and certification in coaching.

