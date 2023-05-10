Bereavement: Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie loses his dad





Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South Constituency John Kiarie, is mourning the death of his father. According to the legislator, his father died on Tuesday after succumbing to cancer.

“The Lion has rested. Dark, dark hour. As the 3 o’clock late afternoon sun battled with a stubborn dark cloud, for superiority in the skies, a stubborn dark cancer struck a final mortal blow. Death is so final, it is unbelievable. Grief pierces to the core,” Mr Kiarie tweeted.

The Lion has rested. Dark, dark hour. As the 3 o’clock late afternoon sun battled with a stubborn dark cloud, for superiority in the skies, a stubborn dark cancer struck a final mortal blow. Death is so final, it is unbelievable. Grief pierces to the core. 𝙰𝚌𝚝𝚜 𝟷𝟹:𝟹𝟼 pic.twitter.com/N8ddeAAZjr — John Kj Kiarie (@KiarieJohn) May 10, 2023

Friends and well-wishers shared their messages of condolences.

“Poleni sana Bro. May God give your family the needed strength,” @Ali_Manzu said.

“Condolences to you and your family for the loss of your beloved dad. May he rest in Peace,” @WachiraKE wrote.

“Accept our heartfelt condolences to my friend, brother and boss. May Our Good Lord Comfort you at this trying moment,” @cbs_ke said.

“Pole sana Bro! In Islam we say “It is from God that we all come from, and it is unto Him that we shall all return.”,” @Fakii said.

“Sincere condolences Hon KJ. May God comfort you and your entire family at this very difficult moment of your life,” @florence_mutua

“Poleni sana for the loss. May God grant you the serenity to accept the loss during this time of sorrow Resting with the Angels,” @InnohBizness said.

Before joining politics, Kiarie made a name for himself as part of the Redykyulass troop. He also taught at Materi Girls Center and State House Girls High School before becoming a strip cartoonist for the Sunday Nation.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2017 on a Jubilee Party of Kenya ticket. In last year’s General Election, he successfully contested the Dagoretti South seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA). He garnered 26,394 votes and to beat his long-time political rival Dennis Waweru who managed 22,773 votes.

Late last year, Kiarie landed an international appointment having been elected as the President of the Committee on International Humanitarian Law.

