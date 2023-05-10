‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ presents himself to police, says he has done nothing wrong





Controversial Bungoma religious leader, Yesu wa Tongaren (Jesus of Tongaren), on Wednesday presented himself at the Bungoma Police Station amid ongoing investigations in the country into cultic organisations.

The investigations commenced after President William Ruto formed a task force to review regulations governing religious organizations in the country on the heels of the Shakahola Forest mass deaths.

While presenting himself to the police, the religious leader, whose real name is Eliud Wekesa, told journalists that he has no case to answer regarding his religious activities.

“I know that according to the law, only those found in fault are arrested. Since I began God’s work at the age of 30, I have never done anything wrong. My lawyers will be the sun and the moon because I have no sins in relation to doing wrong against human beings,” he said.

As he walked into the police station, his followers began singing hymns as they attempted to escort him into the station. However, they were denied entry by police officers.

These developments come with more than 130 bodies having so far been exhumed from mass graves in Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County. The deceased are believed to be followers of cult leader Paul Mackenzie, who is reported to have ordered the followers to starve themselves in order to meet Jesus.

Among the bodies that have so far been exhumed are those of children and women, including of one woman who had just given birth. It has also emerged that some of the bodies were missing internal organs, raising suspicion of an organ harvesting scheme.

According to pathologists, some of the victims were found to have been strangled, beaten and suffocated to the death. Mr Mackenzie is currently in police custody with investigations ongoing.

Law enforcement were alerted of the deaths after a family filed missing persons report and investigations led the police to Mr Mackenzie and the Shakahola Forest where his church is located.