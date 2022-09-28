Brown Mauzo shares video of firstborn daughter





After claims of being a deadbeat dad to his firstborn daughter, coast-based singer Brown Mauzo now seems to be mending his ways.

Mauzo has for the first time shared a video of his daughter Lareesa Brown Mauzo on social media. Mauzo was previously in a relationship with a woman only identified as Fatima.

His second child with socialite Vera Sidika – Asia Brown Mauzo – is the one whom he has been seen dotting on social media.

Vera and Mauzo got together at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya in August 2020. They dated for six months before they realized Vera was pregnant with Asia and had been keeping his family life under wraps if not for unexpected life social media updates such as a ‘half birthday’ party event for their child.

The two got engaged in September and have since been sharing romantic messages online.

“To the most amazing human on September 24. Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on the 24th of September?❤️ It was the Best pre-birthday gift ever! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it. And just like that, like a dream… I’m engaged,” Vera wrote.

Mauzo also expressed his undying love for Vera as he celebrated her birthday through a post on Instagram.

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé. Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too. I was right about you all the time. Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady. All I ever dreamed of. So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy. I will support you all the way. Have a wonderful birthday, honey. I love you ❤️”

