Brown Mauzo’s cryptic posts as Vera Sidika goes on holiday alone





Vera Sidika’s husband Brown Mauzo has shared a cryptic message that left fans pondering about his emotional state.

The 36-year-old musician shared a photo of him, accompanied by a contemplative caption that hinted at inner turmoil.

In the caption, Mauzo expressed his inner struggles and hesitance to reveal his emotions due to the potential repercussions.

“If I tell the sorrows in my heart, it will burn my tongue. If I keep in my heart, I’m afraid it will burn me from the inside. But if I let out, I fear it will burn the whole world. I cannot let it out, so I let my sorrows stay inside,” he candidly shared.

Mauzo also used his Insta Stories to share reflections about unappreciative individuals in his life. “Sometimes we don’t appreciate the good things till we lose them. Sometimes we don’t value the people we have in our lives till we lose them,” he wrote.

Vera Sidika is currently on holiday in Dubai alone.

While recent rumors hinted at a potential separation between Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika, Mauzo dispelled these claims during a radio interview.

Speaking to radio presenter Ankaliray, Mauzo affirmed their relationship’s continuity and emphasized his commitment to truthfulness.

“We are together. We haven’t broken up. I am telling you the truth. I don’t lie because I am a musician,” Mauzo asserted.

The artist further touched on their stance regarding expanding their family, asserting that they are open to God’s plans.

“If we get another kid, well and good. Even if God decided to bless us with 20 children, there is no problem,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges within relationships, Mauzo encouraged people to remember that social media presents only a facet of reality.

Their bond was reaffirmed when Vera, Brown Mauzo, and their daughter Princess Asia attended Minnie Cayy’s daughter’s birthday party on August 6.

The two are former Real Housewives of Nairobi cast members.

“When the Browns get invited to a Barbie-themed party,” Vera shared.

