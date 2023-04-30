Bunge la Mwananchi president Calvince Gaucho aims dig at ‘jobless’ Sonko

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth Gaucho addressing Azimio la Umoja supporters at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi during a political rally on February 5, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Calvince Okoth, the self-proclaimed president of Bunge la Mwananchi (people’s parliament), has fired back at former governor Mike Sonko over claims former President Uhuru Kenyatta is sponsoring the anti-government demos.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Okoth, who is commonly referred to as Gaucho warned the governor against making public statements that he cannot substantiate.

“Sonko should grow up and should stop peddling lies,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

He also accused Sonko of failing to deliver to Kenyans at the time he served as Nairobi governor.

“You know he is jobless and idle. That’s why he keeps on posting (controversial) things on his social media. He was given a chance but he failed to utilize it well,” said Gaucho.

Gaucho who has been on the frontline during the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya anti-government-led protests that aim at lowering the cost of living said that Sonko currently has no say politically.

“He claims to be supporting President William Ruto yet he was not awarded a position in government. Let him stop criticizing me,” Gaucho added.

Gaucho’s comments come days after Sonko claimed on social media former president Uhuru Kenyatta is Azimio protests.

This was after Gaucho was spotted alongside the former Head of State when he stormed the Jubilee Party Headquarters a few days ago.

Their photo together raised queries on their relationship with others suggesting it was evidence that Mr Kenyatta has indeed been funding the demos.

Gaucho has denied the claim.

“He (Uhuru) has no business doing such things. Azimio demos are funded by Kenyans who sleep on empty stomachs, those who are jobless, those who have nothing in their pockets, those who are frustrated.”

Gaucho has on several occasions has been spotted with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and has also been in the front line during the Azimio demos.

