Buruburu murder: Gunman takes advantage of quarrelling couple kills son, wounds mother





Details of how an unknown gunman shot and killed the son of a couple that was quarrelling outside their home in Buruburu have emerged.

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunman whose identity is yet to be known.

The gunman shot Ms Cecilia Mugure, 42 at 3:45 am when she had arrived home alongside her husband Mr Njoroge Wahome, 47.

The couple was reportedly arguing outside their home when the shooting incident happened.

In a report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, the couple arrived at their home from a local joint within Bee Center in Umoja but the husband differed with the wife who then refused to follow him into the house.

Also read: Tiktoker Truthwatchdog: I’m not afraid of death, I’ve buried168 lives

Mugure was wounded and the son Mr James Muriithi, 19 succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

It is then that Mr Wahome reached out for his phone and called his cousin Mr Karuri Karue asking him to rush to his house and help rush the two to hospital.

“Mr Karue, who reported the matter, rushed them to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where the son was pronounced dead on arrival. He had a gunshot wound on the head,” the police report read in part.

It further revealed that the mother (Ms Mugure) who had a gunshot on her chin was then transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in critical condition.

Also read: Sad! Fallen Tiktoker Devance Ogweno’s last social media post

Police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene where they questioned a 13-year-old daughter of the couple who said that they heard a commotion between the father and the mother which lasted for over two hours.

“The girl told the police that the father went upstairs where they live on the second floor leaving the wife outside. He started taking whisky and when the daughter questioned the father where the mother was, he never responded,” the report further read.

It is then that the minor informed her brother to wake up asking him to go and find out where the mother was or if she had been left behind in the parking lot.

When they reached outside they found their mother who had covered herself with a Maasai leso and she refused to wake up lamenting that she was going through a lot.

The two, then agreed that it was important if they inform their elder sister of what was happening and the deceased asked the girl to rush and pick up his phone which he had left in the house.

“She rushed to the house and when she was going back after picking up the phone, she heard two gunshots and she clearly saw a man holding a gun. It is then that she rushed back and informed the father of what she had witnessed,” the report further read.

It is then that the process to rush them to the hospital kicked off, and the body of the deceased is preserved at Mama Lucy Hospital morgue in Kayole.

Also read:

Exclusive: Tiktoker Truthwatchdog explains why he exposes Nairobi criminals

Sauti Sol singer Bien’s wife Chiki addresses vasectomy reports

Pastor James Ng’ang’a reaction to President Ruto election

Comedian Mulamwah in latest beef with baby mama Carol Sonnie