Calls for peaceful polls as Kenyans welcome Easter season

Catholic bishop Joseph Obanyi of Diocese of Kakamega leading worshipers on the streets of Kakamega town to create palm Sunday awareness waving palm leaves. He earned political leaders against using slogans that promote hate speech during their campaigns: Photos/Isaac Wale

Kenyans joined other Christians around the world in marking Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday also known as passion Sunday is the first day of the holy week and the last week of lent which ends on Easter Sunday.

In Nairobi, Anglican Bishop Jackson Nasoore Ole Sapit led the congregation in celebrating the significant event by walking across the streets of Nairobi with focus on government offices, including the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), The Judiciary, Office of the President, and the National Assembly while praying for peace.

Kenya is preparing to head to the elections in August 2022.

“We did start palm Sunday with walking to demonstrate how Jesus walked into the city of Jerusalem to save humanity. We visited institutions with a greater responsibility this year in managing our election for the Lord to use them to enhance peace because today is our prayer for peace for Kenya,” he explained.

“The Lord needs each of this institution to deliver the people of Kenya,” he continued.

The man of cloth urged political leaders and Kenyans to be careful with their words during the electioneering period.

“Lets not use words to insult people, word that are going to discourage anyone but uplifting words and let us also be truthful and moderate in al we do, let’s use this moment to demonstrate we are Godly and that we fear God,” he stressed.