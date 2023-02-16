Carol Sonnie, Janet Mbugua nominated for 2022 Ladies in Media Awards

Janet Mbugua, Founder Inua Dada Foundation, during an interview at The Social House Nairobi on January 11, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Ladies in Media Awards 2022 is set to take place on March 25, 2023, and will be held virtually. Voting for the winner is free on www.ladiesinmedia.org and is set to be closed on February 25, 2023.

This year’s event will move away from a seated event hosted in a conference room to a digital and traditional media engagement to give equal experience to women in media across the continent.

It will be the first-ever awards ceremony honoring women in the African media space- in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

The ceremony will recognize extraordinary women who excel in the media across different spheres in the media industry, support their craft; celebrate their achievements in their fields.

The Awards will feature 18 categories: News anchor, influencer, reporter, actor of the year, radio personality of the year, print journalist of the year, TV personality of the year, humanitarian of the year, new artist, African voice-over artist of the year, producer of the year, camera operator of the year, sports journalist of the year; African blogger, author, radio personality, actor and TV personality of the year.

Kenyan nominees who made the list include NTV’s news anchor Frida Mwaka, influencer Sonnie Carol, emerging radio personality Maria Makau, emerging female personality Violetta Ngina, humanitarian Janet Mbugua with Inua Dada, author Lizzy Ntonjira, radio personalities Miss Tess and Wanjira, Longauer; and actresses Melissa Kiplagat and Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress.

“This year had Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. The criteria for this year is any female media personality in active service in any media-related career impacting society positively.

The vision to bring women across Africa together to create a broader conversation on media and to network birthed the Ladies In Media Award (LIMA), which is to award and recognize media personalities whose work and influence have impacted the creative media space in their respective countries and also encourage upcoming and aspiring young women to strive for professionalism and excellence,” said Margaret Barden, the President of Ladies In Media Organisation.

She further added that the vision is to become a prestigious and credible award scheme in Africa and beyond; and identify young female media and creative personalities with exceptional capabilities and skills.

“LIMA is one-of-a-kind awards events, conceived and birthed by young ladies with entrepreneurial spirit seeking to make a change one female at a time. We are devoted to healthy programs that support critical thinking, leadership development, sisterhood innovation,” added Margaret Barden.

The Awarding Board for the Award ceremony are Hon Nadia Ahmed (Deputy Minister of ICT, Innovation and youth affairs) – Kenya, Mr. Idorenyen Enang (President, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Diana Hopeson (Gospel Artist/ former president of Musicians Union of Ghana, Mr. Tawanda Raymond (Entrepreneur )- Zimbabwe, and Mr. Maxwell Dodd (Entrepreneur) – Ghana.

