Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament returns after two years hiatus





Tusker striker David Majak has credited the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament for giving him the big break in his football career.

Majak, who previously featured for the defunct Mount Kenya FC, won the inaugural Chapa Dimba na Safaricom title with Kapenguria Heroes in 2018.

“Were it not for Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, my footballer journey wouldn’t be the same,’’ Majak said.

The tournament, which has nurtured the talent of many players who went on become household names in Kenyan football, resumes with a grand launch on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Jericho, Nairobi.

The third edition of the tournament was halted in May 2020 due to a Coronavirus pandemic when finals for the Nyanza and Western Regions had not been played.

The selection of a final All-Star team at the end of the tournament, which was to go for a 10-day training trip to Spain, was also not done.

In Majak’s view, clubs, more so those in the rural areas, should register for tournament so that their players can get a platform to shine and showcase their talent and become great players in the future.

The Tusker forward, who partly grew up in Kakuma Refugee Camp, has also played for Swedish side Kalmar FF.

“I was the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 edition in regional and nationals and that would not have happened if my team Kapenguria Heroes couldn’t have registered for the competition. This is a tournament which has acted as a feeder to many premier league and lower league clubs. It gives every player a chance to shine,” he said.

Apart from Majak, other players who are product of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom are his Tusker compatriot Eric Zakayo, Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, Benson Omondi, Judith Osimbo, Mercy Airo, Jentrix Shikangwa among others.

As the competition is launched and makes a comeback after two years hiatus , Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said they are targeting to transform lives and nurture more talents using football.

“Safaricom Chapa Dimba is back, bigger and better. As the biggest supporter of sports in Kenya, we look forward to getting back into football which will transform thousands of lives in Kenya. Beyond football we look forward to engaging and supporting communities in which we serve,” he said.

