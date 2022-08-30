Chilling confession of Kiambu teenager who killed 3 siblings, and cousin

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kiambu has released the chilling details of how a 15-year-old girl killed her three siblings and a cousin.

This comes as DCI continues with investigations into the shocking case of how the Form One student who confessed to committing the crimes within the past year.

On Monday, DCI made a miscellaneous application to continue holding the suspect saying the police need more time to complete their investigations before arraigning the minor in court.

The minor is currently detained at the Kikuyu Police Station and will be produced in court to take a plea once investigations are complete.

The accused is said to have committed the murders between July and September last year when she was aged 14 years and a class 8 Pupil, and again this year.

“In a confession by the minor at Kikuyu Police station, the suspect confessed to detectives how she murdered her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years between February and July 2021,” DCI said in a report on Sunday.

On Saturday, the father of the teenager filed a report at Kikuyu police station accusing his daughter of killing his three children.

“The juvenile admitted to having committed the murders, before Kikuyu sub-county children’s officer,” the DCI reported.

Here is the timeline according to DCI on how she executed the criminal acts.

14/7/2021 – She held a pillow over her brother who was aged 1 Year and 3 months until he stopped breathing. Once she confirmed he was dead she covered him with a blanket.

7/08/2021 – While at their home in Gikambura, she murdered her sister aged 5 years by suffocating her with a pillow.

The firstborn in a family of four said during her confession that she would feel the pulse of her victims to confirm that they were indeed dead.

25/9/2021 – She confessed to killing her other sister who was 7 and a half years by strangling her with her bare hands for 10 minutes until she stopped struggling.

She goes on to say that she immersed her sister’s head in a basin full of water for extra measure then poured hot water on her late sister’s face.

16/8/2022 – She went to visit her grandmother in Gathiga, Kabete and while there, she was left with her 20-month-old cousin, whom she suffocated with a pillow and later dumped his body at the well on the family’s compound.

In her signed confession at the DCI office in Kikuyu Police station, the minor whose name is withheld for legal reasons says a strange feeling of strength comes upon her while she’s committing the murders and feels extremely excited after the heinous acts.

She is expected to undergo psychiatric evaluation this week to determine if she is fit to stand trial and answer to charges of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

