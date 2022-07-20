CIC Insurance, Automobile Association launch accident scene management

From left: CIC Managing Director – General Insurance, Fred Ruoro, CIC Group Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nyaga, and AA Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Mr Francis Theuri during the launch of the accident scene management service at CIC Insurance Group Offices Head Office in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

CIC Insurance Group Limited, in partnership with Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) Kenya, has launched an accident scene management service for comprehensive motor customers, to enhance the claims process.

The service dubbed ‘Motoring Assist’ will operate 24 hours a day, to support customers who have experienced a motor accident by sending an emergency response team to the scene of the accident.

CIC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Patrick Nyaga said the solution, which has been developed by AA Kenya, will position CIC as an innovative motor insurance provider in the market seeking to support the customer.

“We are happy to have partnered with AA in launching this service that is unique and new in the insurance industry. This new service will shorten the process that our customers have experienced during a claim process in the past. Our goal is to serve our customers in the best way possible,” said Mr Nyaga.

The launch will help support the customers in securing the scene of the accident, evaluating the accident scene, and calling for medical assistance, as well as providing towing services if required.

“Our vision is that this value added to our private motor cover will offer convenience to the customer, influence product uptake, and grow our market share.”

AA Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Mr Francis Theuri said that the partnership is part of the association’s vision to provide innovative solutions on motoring matters.

“AA is focused on providing solutions that address motoring related challenges in this country, and making the motoring experience safe for our members and the public at large,” said Mr Theuri.

The services will first be accessible in Nairobi then launched in the other counties.