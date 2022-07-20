Raila praises Karua’s performance in presidential running mate debate

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga had praised his running mate Martha Karua for her performance at the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday night at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

The debate saw Karua face off with Kenya Kwanza Alliance deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua in a debate that lasted 90 minutes.

In a tweet, Mr Odinga lauded his running mate for her mastery of matters raised in the debate and for her composure amid provocation.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member @MarthaKarua. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night’s debate,” Mr Odinga said.

In a reply, Ms Karua wrote: “Thank you my Captain.”

During the debate, Ms Karua said she is confident in Mr Odinga’s track record, adding that they are best placed to take the country forward.

“I will be a deputy president who is respectful to the Constitution, the people of Kenya, of my principal and a person who will obey the rule of law, and do the best to support my captain to deliver for this country,” she said

Ms Karua had accused Mr Gachagua of massive corruption, leading to the freezing of some of his personal accounts in May 2020 on suspicion of money laundering at Rafiki Microfinance Bank.

But Mr Gachagua denied the allegations, saying he made his wealth from his sweat as “an astute businessman”.

“My account did not receive Sh5 billion; that is propaganda. The money that I have is well documented. This is money I made during the reign of Mwai Kibaki when the economy was thriving. I made over Sh200 million and invested in an account and that account has been running for the last eight years,” he said.

He also explained how he came to obtain the Sh200 million now held in his frozen accounts, insisting that he amassed it during different periods of his career.

Ms Karua also sought to defend her decision to resign from President Mwai Kibaki’s government in 2009. When she resigned, she cited frustrations in discharging her mandate in her position as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Mr Gachagua said her resignation implied that she was untrustworthy and incapable of discharging responsibilities that come with a bigger office.

On her part Ms Karua said should Azimio win the election, cases such of the Deputy President publicly disagreeing with the President will not be seen in public as has been the case with the Jubilee government.