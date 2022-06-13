Cleophas Malala says William Ruto popularity in Western at 90%

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala speaks at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi on November 4, 2021 during Ford Kenya's National Delegates Congress PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala maintains the region will deliver more than 90% of its votes to Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9 polls.

He made the claim while addressing a church service in Kakamega in the presence of Ruto, saying the region had decided to walk with the DP owing to the promises he had made to them.

“Our agreement is that you give us 30% of the government if we deliver 70% of the votes in Western Kenya. I want to assure you we will deliver 90%,” Malala told the DP amid cheers from the church.

Other leaders present at the service include aspiring area Senator Boni Khalwale, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Rigathi Gachagua who is the DP’s running mate, Kithure Kindiki and Alfred Mutua.

Malala also implored the DP to keep his word and hand the region the 30% of all government positions when the time comes.

“I understand you build the Jubilee government with the President (Kenyatta) and he started the drama. When we make it to the government, please keep your promise.”

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader signed the coalition agreement with Mudavadi and Wetangula in May in which he also pledged to appoint the duo Chief Minister and National Assembly Speaker respectively if he wins the August polls.

But then, Ruto’s brigade face an uphill task to deliver the votes in a region perceived to always have been a stronghold of seasoned politician Raila Odinga, judging by the results of the presidential elections in 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Odinga has since nominated outgoing Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya as his Treasury Cabinet Secretary in the event he wins the polls, in a move analysts say could aid him woo voters from the region.

Western Kenya mainly consists of Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans-Nzoia counties.