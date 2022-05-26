Coming soon: Akothee’s new book





Singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee is set to launch her new book next month.

The book, titled Akothee Quotes, will give her fans a close look into the private life of the songbird and her public life as an entertainer.

“The university of Life❗️ By AKOTHEE 👏👏👏 4th June,” the musician captioned an image of her soon-to-be released book.

The award-winning singer has in the past shared snippets of the challenges she overcame before she finally got her big break in showbiz.

She has recounted how she ran away from home as a young girl to go and get married to the father of her three daughters, Vesha, Fancy and Rue.

This resulted in her having a strained relationship with her parents. Regardless of her parent’s disapproval, Akothee was ready to face the world.

“I remember a time when I was pregnant and I desired just to have fish soup to eat because I had no money to afford to buy fish at the market,” she one said.

When marital life with her first husband failed she moved to Mombasa where she would drive a taxi to earn a living. It is here that she met the father of her two sons, a man of foreign origin.

Life as a single parent has not been easy, according to Akothee, who has also christened herself the president of single mothers.

She was involved in custody battles with the father of her two sons before they agreed to co-parent.

Akothee launched her music career in 2008 and has since become one of the top artistes in the country.