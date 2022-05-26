Nikita Kering up against Diamond, Harmonize and Zuchu in Headies Awards





Kenyan songbird, Nikita Kering, is among the nominees for year’s global award for Afrobeats, The Headie. This year’s edition of the awards will include artistes beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Nikita has been nominated in the Best East African Artiste of the Year category and will face off with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize and Zuchu. Also nominated in the same category is Ugandan artiste Eddy Kenzo, and US-based Rwandese Meddy.

Diamond has also been pitted against Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Aya Nakamura, Black Coffee, and Soolking for the African Artiste of the Year Award.

This year’s ceremony will be held on September 4 2022, at the Cobbs Energy Performing Center, in Atlanta, USA, this being the first time that the event is being outside Nigeria.

Nigerian artiste Wizkid tops the nominees list with 10 nominations, followed by first-time nominee, Ayra Starr and returning 2021 ‘Next Rated’ nominee, Tems, both with eight nominations.

Davido has seven nominations, alongside former YBNL signee, Adekunle Gold. YBNL Record Label Boss and Pop singer, Olamide, his prodigy Fireboy and Brymo follow with six nominations. Ladipoe, Lojay and BNXN each have five nominations, closely followed by Vector, Sarz, A-Q and Blaqbonez with four nominations each.

The Headies Awards was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artistes.