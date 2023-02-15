Join our Telegram Channel
Court denies DCI’s bid for CCTV footage in Matiang’i Karen home raid

By Richard Munguti February 15th, 2023 1 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has suffered a major blow when a court declined to compel a security company to avail CCTV footage at the Karen residence of former interior CS Fred Matiang’i following an invasion by police on February 7, 2023.

Senior principal Wandia Nyamu directed DCI officers to serve Bob Morgan security company which guards the residence of Matiang’i, with the application, then return to court on March 7, 2023, for a hearing of the case.

Lawyers Danstan Omari and Sam Nyaberi for Matiang’i applied to be served with a copy of the DCI application to respond on behalf of Matiang’i.

The raid on Matiang’i’s city home has raised a lot of concern from different quarters.

More to follow…

Botched raid: Uhuru mobilised leaders to flock Matiang'i's Karen home

 

