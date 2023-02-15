Ugandan government refutes claims of torturing Bobi Wine’s supporter

Bobi claimed that one of his comrades Mr Mwesigwa Eric, had been subdued to torture by the police. PHOTO| COURTESY

Bobi claimed that one of his comrades Mr Mwesigwa Eric, had been subdued to torture by the police. PHOTO| COURTESY





Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine has criticized the government of President Yoweri Museveni for allegedly torturing one of his supporters.

On Tuesday, Bobi claimed that one of his comrades Mr Mwesigwa Eric, had been subdued to torture by the police who were seeking some information from him.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) shared photos of Mr Mwesigwa with wounds on his chest, arms, and other body parts.

“They abducted and tortured him, asking what Bobi Wine and NUP are planning to do to overthrow the government. What a group of cold-hearted criminals,” Bobi said.

However, the Ministry of Defence has come out to refute the claims, saying that its investigations.

While dismissing the allegations, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brig Felix Kulaigye, said that their investigations revealed that the victim was not in the hands of any security agency.

“Having done a thorough check on all security agencies, it has been established that one Mwesigwa Eric was not in the hands of any security agency,” the Spokesperson said.

He advised Mr Mwesigwa to go to the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), and report or to the police so that they can commence an intensive investigation.

Bobi Wine, who is also an artiste, said that Mr Mwesigwa informed him that he was burnt with hot metals.

“He says they burnt him with some hot metals on the chest, used metallic pieces to tear his skin, kicked him several times in the chest and stomach, and did other unthinkable things to him. This has been the fate of hundreds of our supporters who are regularly abducted.”

The former Ugandan legislator vied for the Presidential seat in the 2021 elections to dethrone President Museveni but was defeated by a landslide.

He, however, opposed the results and launched the court process of challenging the results, only to terminate the move at an early stage.

