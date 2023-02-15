Wanted gangster shot dead in Mlango Kubwa

The Retay Falcon pistol that was recovered from the wanted thug after he was shot on Tuesday night. PHOTO | COURTESY.

A suspected thug known by his street moniker, Vinnie, was shot dead on Tuesday night, and a pistol was recovered.

Vinnie was wanted for a spate of robberies in the Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi,

The suspect was in the company of two others when Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) laid a trap for him by hiding in a drainage trench to apprehend the criminal while in the act.

“An armed and dangerous thug responsible for a series of robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, was last night shot dead at Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa area, in a fierce exchange of fire with police,” DCI wrote in a statement.

Police said Vinnie had robbed a man of his motorbike in the latest crime spree.

“The fallen thug who was on our radar for the past few months had violently snatched a motorbike from a boda boda rider, robbing the man who was fending for his family their only means of livelihood.”

They revealed that he was part of a criminal gang that operates within the Pangani, Mathare, Eastleigh, and Huruma estates.

The suspect was found with a Retay Falcon pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition.

Also recovered at the scene were five spent cartridges. According to police, the suspect fired at them before he was fatally injured.

The hunt for the other two who escaped is ongoing, police said.

Over the weekend, detectives arrested four university students believed to be part of a gang behind incidents of violent robberies in Ruai, Juja, Kayole in Nairobi and surrounding areas.

This was after an undercover team of police officers based at Makadara, Ruai, Embakasi and Kayole in a joint operation, arrested a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student.

Police said the suspect led the officers to his three accomplices, fellow freshers, living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja’s Container area.

The students pursuing a degree course in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were arrested during the operation.

Police added that they conducted a thorough search in the suspects’ single room that led to the recovery of an imitation of a pistol.

