Crimes in Nairobi are caused by unemployment, Bunge la Wananchi tells Ruto

Thugs descend upon a young lady in broad daylight on the streets of Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

As the government of President William Ruto continues to restore security in Nairobi CBD and its estates, the youth in Nairobi under the umbrella of Bunge la Wananchi have come out to criticize the strategy being applied by the government.

In a press address in Nairobi on Thursday, Bunge La Wananchi president Calvince Okoth Gaucho said that the youth need jobs and that the government has not done enough to address the unemployment rate.

“The cause of insecurity in the country is because the youth are idle, they don’t have work to do, some stealing is small items to have a day meal,” Mr. Gaucho said.

He added that during the last administration of former president Uhuru Kenyatta, the youth were engaged in the Kazi Mtaani program, which kept them busy.

“When Uhuru was in office, he brought Kazi Kwa Vijana. When you were campaigning, you called yourself the chief Hustler, yet you have done nothing for the hustlers a part from threatening the jobless youth…you have done away with Kazi Mtaani and the youth have the families to feed.”

They have asked the President and the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to involve the youth in restoring peace in the country and not to shoot anyone during the operation.

“I want to tell CS Kindiki to ask the president to find something for the youth that will keep them busy. There is no need for the government to invest in bullets and you don’t want to invest for jobs to the youth.”

They have now given the government thirty days to create employment for the youths, failure to which they will protest to the office of the Interior CS.

Their outcry comes as a multiagency team continues to patrol the city to ensure the citizens are safe with their businesses.

During the Kenya Kwanza meeting at State House on Tuesday, the President asked the Interior CS and the police Inspector General Japhet Koome, to restore order within the city and across the country.

