CS Machogu: Why I had to discipline Kimani Ichungwa

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu makes his remarks during the release of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results on January 20, 2023 at Mitihani House in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Education Cabinet Secretary, Mr Ezekiel Machogu, on May 19, 2023 shared an amusing anecdote about his disciplinary actions on Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa during his school years, sparking widespread laughter.

In a public event attended by President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the CS recounted how he caned Ichungwa when he was a student, claiming that this formative action has significantly contributed to his evolution as a respected leader today.

“Kimani Ichungwa knows, I disciplined him with a rod when he was a young boy and a student of mine. Courtesy of his father, Ng’ungi, who was a good friend of mine and who encouraged me to cane him, Kimani is now where he is,” Machogu quipped, sending ripples of laughter across the congregation.

Six months ago, during a vetting session for his current position, Education Cabinet Secretary Mr Ezekiel Machogu received an unexpected tribute from Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa, who was on the vetting committee. Ichungwa disclosed that he had known Machogu since his primary school days, when the latter served as a young District Officer in Kikuyu.

“He was my DO when I was in class three,” Ichungwa shared during the vetting session, reflecting on their shared history and the role that Machogu had played in his early life

The event took place at the Limuru Girls’ school in Kiambu County, where Ichungwa’s father is known to be a close associate of Machogu. The Secretary took the opportunity to congratulate the school for their academic and extracurricular achievements, notably mentioning the girls who scored university entry grades in 2022.

