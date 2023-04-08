CS Murkomen explains why President Ruto twice launched the same road project

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen responds to questions before the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure at Continental House in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

The Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, has explained why his boss, President William Samoei Ruto, relaunched a project on April 6, 2023, that he had already launched on November 20, 2018.

“CS Kipchumba Murkomen is of course one of the top cabinet secretaries in the KK regime. A brilliant mind whose approval process took less than a minute in Parliament.However his action of relaunching one road in Nyandarua County, a second time is sacrilegious. Waziri, ni nini? (CS, what is happening?),” asked Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Honorable Samuel Atandi.

In response to Honorable Atandi, CS Murkomen said the Kenya Kwanza regime was restarting all the projects that took a back seat when the handshake took place between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

“Mhesh we are restarting all the road projects that were abandoned by the handshake administration especially those abandoned because the then DP Ruto had launched them,” explained CS Murkomen.

According to an earlier Nairobi News report, President Ruto relaunched the Captain Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road in Nyandarua County on April 6, 2023, as well as the tarmacking of the 55 kilometer Ndemi-Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru road.

Keen Kenyans were quick to notice that the President had relaunched a road he had originally launched while he was the Deputy President in the Jubilee government under former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenya Kwanza government was accused of lying to Kenyans about their projects

Following the handshake that came as a measure to pacify the civil unrest in Kenya at the time, former president Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to lock out William Ruto in the cold in matters regarding the running of Kenya’s affairs.

Then deputy president William Ruto’s workload was also significantly reduced as Raila’s in-tray workload increased.

It was during this time of the handshake pact that William Ruto spent much time on the road, beginning his presidential ambition campaigns extremely early on ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Often, former president Uhuru Kenyatta would tell off his deputy for campaigning early instead of focusing on his work, and this enmity became one of the foundations that President Ruto used to popularize and endear himself to the electorate ahead of the election.

