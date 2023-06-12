Desai FC crowned Red Bull champions, to represent Kenya in Germany





Desai FC have earned a ticket to represent Kenya in Germany after being crowned Red Bull Four 2 Score champions following their 4-1 final victory against Harike FC on June 10, 2023.

Mohamed Hassan and Peter Bol each scored twice to steer Desai past Harike who found their consolation goal courtesy of Ali Fauz on the final day of the competition at the Nairobi International School Indoor court in Nairobi.

Bayern Mombasa, who lost to Desai in a cruel semi, defeated Serani Sports 5-3 in the third-place playoff inspired by a hat-trick from the tournament’s standout star Yusuf Ali.

Bayern will rue what might have been after surrendering a 2-0 goal lead in their semi against Desai before conceding a late dagger that counted for two goals as per tournament rules to draw 2-2.

The stalemate forced the contest to be decided through a 1v1 face-off, which ended disastrously for Ali after Bol took him out in no time with a superb long-range effort.

It was a heart-breaking turnaround for Bayern who were inconsolable as their dreams of honour on a global stage evaporated in a flash. For Desai, it was a worthy reward for their never-say-die approach that has now put them on a path to achieve ultimate football glory in Germany.

“We’ve got here because we trusted in our own ability as a team and as individuals. There were some high-pressure moments but we never quit,” said Desai captain Corley Onguti, adding: “It’s such a proud moment to be called national champions and now to get the chance to fly the Kenyan flag is an even bigger honour,”

Harike, with the help of their talisman Abdullhafidh Abdillahi, had been consistent through the tournament but simply collapsed in the final as Desai swept to an easy victory.

Abdillahi was in tears and the team was distraught as they collected their silver medals after another teary parade from Bayern who settled for bronze.

Left Foot Sports Managing Director Aman Bhasin was elated to oversee the tournament which put Kenya among the 27 hosts.

He said: “Kenya was one of the 27 countries hosting the unique Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament and Left Foot Sports was asked to manage and Run the event which had four qualifiers and the national finals,” said Bhasin, adding: “We are proud to be associated with the RedBull Four to Score event just as we were with the Neymar Junior Five events previously.”

Red Bull Four 2 Score National Finalists: Desai FC (winner), Harike FC (runners-up), Bayern Mombasa (third place), Mkunguni FC, Serani Sports, Smart Legends, Ngara All Stars, Madaraka All Stars, Wild West Youngins, University of Nairobi (UoN) FC, FC Zaga and Mazkbads.

About Red Bull Four 2 is a special tournament that brings an electrifying twist to the traditional football format by challenging players to show their best small-field skills in intense 4 vs 4 matches.

The rules include 10-minute matches, no breaks, and no goalie. On top of that, goals during the first and last minute count for double, rewarding high-risk tactics throughout.

