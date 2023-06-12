None is replaceable! Bien credits the success of Sauti Sol on each member





Sauti Sol’s Bien has shed light on the individual contributions that each member brings to the music group.

He has further attributed the group’s collective success to the unique role played by each member in their musical journey.

Speaking at the Stanbic Yetu Festival press conference, Bien refuted the notion of being the sole lead singer, emphasizing the significance of each member’s vital role in the group’s achievements.

With a bond spanning nearly two decades, Sauti Sol’s cohesion and musical prowess have propelled them to great heights.

Referring to the manufactured nature of certain groups, Bien stressed that Sauti Sol’s strength lies in the diverse vocal ranges, such as Chimano’s resonant baritone and Savara’s melodic tenor.

“I don’t think anyone in Sauti Sol is replaceable. A lot of groups you see on TV are very manufactured and they center it around one member yet everyone is playing a role.

I don’t think I have heard a baritone like Chimano’s or a tenor like Savara’s and that is what makes the group special.

That is why you see when one of us sings a verse, girls starts to scream because that is their guy and everyone picks part of the song they love.”

During the presser, the boy band also explained what they meant when they said they had decided to take a break from each other.

The band members said they had been misinterpreted by their fans after a post they put up on their social media in May.

Savara, one of the group members, expressed their eagerness to expand their record label, Sol Generation, by signing fresh and promising talents.

In a statement, he mentioned their intention to nurture and support new artists, while also acknowledging the growth and independence of Nviiri and BenSol, who now have the freedom to pursue their individual musical journeys.

“We are looking for new talents to sign under Sol Generation. Nviiri and BenSol have wings to run on their own now,” Savara said.

