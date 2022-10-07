Details of former AFC Leopards defender Jonas Nahimana’s Sh785k birthday bash





Former AFC Leopards defender Jonas ‘Pako’ Nahimana has posted videos of his birthday preparation and celebrations on social media.

To celebrated the big day, Nahimana’s friends came together and planned an expensive three-day party for him.

Nahimana, who is now a rhumba musician, permanently relocated to the United States after hanging his boots.

“25 people came together and planned my birthday party in San Antonio (Texas State) for three days. In the meantime, I will be having a video shoot for my next song, and I didn’t spend a dime,” he said.

Nahimana also said Sh 362, 700 was spent on renting an Air Bnb, Sh241,800 on drinks alone and Sh181,350 on food.

“Cheeey, I’m being spoiled. I got the best crew and I am blessed. Happy birthday Jonas Pako,” he added.

He also posted videos of himself and his friends carting away several shopping trolleys filled with alcohol and food, and also displayed a long supermarket receipt of the items they had purchased.

The videos of his birthday bash attracted numerous comments and goodwill messages from his fans.

Last month, Nahimana, who goes by the stage name Berchy Bam’s Pako, spoke to Nairobi News about his life, football career and transitioning to a career in music.

“Those who saw me growing up are not surprised seeing me singing because I started as a kid. I opted to focus on playing football but I have always been singing even when I got the opportunity to play football at the professional level,” he said.

He has since released a number of singles and done collabos with renowned Congolese artistes including Werrason. He recently met another Congolese great, Fally Ipupa, after he opened a concert for the ‘Sweet Life’ singer in Dallas, Texas.

“I just met Fally last week. That was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had since I joined this world of music. Fally is my mentor and my role model. A lot of stuff is coming between me and him but I won’t say a word until it’s finalized,” he told Nairobi News.

