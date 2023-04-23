Details of MP Eric wa Mumbi and Betty Maina’s traditional wedding (Photos)





Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina held their traditional wedding on Saturday, known in Kikuyu as ‘Kùhanda ithīgí‘, meaning the groom has officially marked his territory and booked the bride.

The event is held to officially start the dowry negotiations between the bride’s and groom’s families.

Betty and Eric’s traditional wedding brought together the who’s who of the political world.

On her social media pages, Betty thanked her future husband Eric for honouring her family.

In her post, Betty told Eric it was a confirmation that they were meant to be together.

She also thanked all her friends who attended her very important event.

“You have honoured my parents, family, relatives, friends, and community by coming with my newly joined family, friends and relatives from Mathira for our introduction ceremony. “Kùhanda ithīgí“.

Yes, you have formally enrolled me and I confirm that I belong to you”.

She added, “Thank you to our great leaders and friends who came to offer us love and support at this function. Those who believe in love, celebrate love and believe that love wins”.

What happened at yesterday’s ceremony?

According to Kikuyu culture, this was the second time the groom visited the bride’s family to discuss their daughter’s marriage.

At this ceremony, MP Eric brought a young virgin sheep and goat (known as ‘mwati na harika’).

This symbolises the imminent marriage between the two parties.

Kùhanda ithīgí is the ceremony where the bride is officially taken off the market – the groom officially books her.

After this, the MP will begin the actual dowry payment, but this is done in stages.

The happy couple, Eric and Betty, went public with their relationship in December last year when Betty wished Eric a happy 35th birthday on her social media pages.

Betty’s traditional wedding took place a few days after her engagement with happened early last week.

In a recent interview with Inooro TV, Eric confirmed that they will soon formalise their relationship.

Their wedding is set to take place before the end of the year.

Check out photos from the ceremony attended by political bigwigs.

