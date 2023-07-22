Details of Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Jomo whose home was raided by police





Former President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed outrage on Friday, 21 July, after the police allegedly conducted a raid at his son Jomo’s residence in Karen.

Addressing the media in Karen, Uhuru confirmed that law enforcement officers had searched his eldest son’s home for firearms and other weapons, leaving him perplexed and questioning the government’s motives.

“I now have a situation where my son’s home is being raided for things I don’t understand. I ask myself, what does this government want? If it wants me, the fact that I’ve been silent doesn’t mean I’m scared. Come for me. What does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything?” said an indignant Uhuru Kenyatta.

The incident has raised concerns and curiosity among the public, prompting a closer look at Uhuru’s son Jomo.

Here are some key details about him:

Marital Status and Family:

Jomo Kenyatta is married to Fiona Achola Ngobi, a descendant of the late Luo political figure, Dr. William Odongo Omamo.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Kikuyu wedding ceremony at Fiona’s parents’ home in Nairobi’s Karen estate on October 22.

They are parents to two children – Baby Uhuru and a daughter named after the former First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta.

Baby Uhuru was born on May 27, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital, while their daughter was born in November 2017 at Aga Khan Hospital.

Public Engagements:

During his father’s presidency, Jomo Kenyatta was seen attending various political events.

Notable occasions included the historic visit of former US President Barack Obama to Kenya in July 2015, as well as Pope Francis’ visit later that same year in November.

These appearances allowed Jomo to engage with prominent international figures during his father’s tenure as head of state.

He has in the past attended political campaigns with President William Ruto when he worked with his dad, the retired president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recent Activities:

Jomo Kenyatta’s public appearances have been relatively limited in recent times.

He last appeared in public in September 2022 when he visited Raila Odinga at his Karen home, just three days after the Supreme Court upheld President William Ruto’s victory.

