Diamond Platnumz announces wedding plans to mysterious bae





Diamond Platnumz has again expressed his desire to get married, marking the third time he has made such an announcement.

The renowned singer shared his intentions following the recent Islam wedding ceremony of Don Fumbwe, one of his record label managers.

Extending his best wishes to Don Fumbwe for a successful marriage, Diamond revealed that this year, he, along with other members of Wasafi, has made the decision to follow in Fumbwe’s footsteps.

Speaking about their plans, Diamond stated:

“This year, as Wasafi, we have all decided that those of us who are not married will tie the knot. Get ready for contributions because some will marry individually, some as couples, and some as threesomes. Our brother Don Dumbwe has set the ball rolling.”

Diamond Platnumz’s repeated declarations about his intention to marry highlights his eagerness to enter into a lifelong commitment.

Diamond Platnumz has recently kept his relationship private since his alleged breakup with signee Zuchu.

Months later, the singer was caught in a passionate embrace with Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie, also known as Fantana on Netflix’s reality show ‘Young, Famous & African’ for its second season.

Reflecting on this intimate moment, Diamond shared his thoughts on the mesmerizing kiss between him and Fantana.

“I always believed I was an exceptional kisser until I experienced the touch of Fantana’s lips,” he revealed.

The popular bongo artiste confessed that Fantana’s kiss surpassed his expectations, describing it as an overwhelming and intense encounter.

“It wasn’t just a kiss; it felt like she was ‘eating’ me,” Diamond exclaimed, emphasizing the magnitude of the experience.

Despite the undeniable chemistry between them on the show, there is no record of Fantana ever being romantically involved with Diamond.

On Father’s day, Zuchu sent his boss flowers, a mug, and a card showing her appreciation for him for always caring for his children.

Zuchu termed Diamond as her ‘dzaddy’, explaining that she loves him and admires his bond with his children even though he usually spoils them.

The popular Tanzanian singer has in the past dated compatriot Wema Sepetu, Ugandan Zari Hassan and Kenyan Tanasha Donna.

