Oops! Woman accidentally sends backbiting texts to her target

Memes have long been used, but Gen Z has breathed new life into them. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK





Over the weekend, a section of Kenyans on social media were treated to drama when a woman was exposed for back biting her generous friend in a barrage of WhatsApp messages.

The kicker? The woman mistakenly sent the hate messages to her target.

It all began when a woman named Mwathi Margaret shared photos of developments in her life where she was building a house; and thanking God for being big in her life. A screenshot of her Facebook post was sent to her and immediately followed by several texts trash talking her.

The hater, an unidentified woman whom Ms Mwathi did not reveal, went on to claim that there was no way a single mother could embark on building a house because they are always suffering with their children. The hater also claimed that Ms Mwathi was probably a member of Illuminati, a group alleged to be satanic, or had married moneyed men funding her.

Minutes, later, the hater began deleting the messages but Ms Mwathi had already screenshot them. The hater then began asked Ms Mwathi if she had seen anything on her WhatsApp to which Ms Mwathi played dumb and claimed she hadn’t.

Sensing trouble, the hater began saying that she hoped Ms Mwathi hadn’t seen anything and that she had intended on texting her mother on a private medical issue, then proceeded to ask Ms Mwathi to loan her Sh 10,000 to buy the same medicines. Ms Mwathi then turned to social media with her screenshots of the hate messages. The hater saw the screenshots and returned to Ms Mwathi’s WhatsApp with apologies.

“I have seen your post. I didn’t write those messages. I think the phone typed itself when it was in my pocket. Oh my goodness, and I didn’t block you. Or my daughter had my phone. You have been so good to me, I can’t say things like those. You said you hadn’t seen the messages. You know me. You trust me as well. And you know I can’t say such things. Please trust me. It typed itself. May God soften your heart. You are a very kind person. I swear it wasn’t me,” said the hater in several messages.

This too, Ms Mwathi posted on social media and afterwards, a discrediting campaign began against her as a woman claimed Ms Mwathi had allegedly been texting herself those messages to get likes on social media. Without providing any evidence, a Ms Mary Njeri made the aforementioned claims and even threatened to expose Ms Mwathi.

“Dare me and I will post what you did. I will tell people where the house and the self-texting is coming from. You remember the day you said you want to have likes like that shawwry of Aids from Kantafu? A 45-year-old woman like you looking for likes like a teenager,” began Ms Njeri.

She went on, “She is all chatting herself to ruin someone else’s reputation. Snake she is. Here bragging to her friend what she did.”

However, Ms Mwathi told off the women for being bitter, saying she knew who texted her those hate messages. In this, she implied that it was the same Ms Njeri who texted her and went on social media to troll her after getting caught.

