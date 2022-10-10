Diana Marua, Vera Sidika fuel collabo reports





Kenyan singer Diana Marua aka Diana B has shared her thoughts on Vera Sidika’s backside stunt prior to releasing her new song dubbed Popstar.

Diana B, a soon-to-be mother of three, shared the socialite’s music video on her Instagram page.

Vera, a renowned socialite, has attracted media headlines in recent times after revealing to the public the butt implant removal stunt she pulled on social media was a gimmick aimed at marketing her now song.

In response, Diana B hyped her rapping counterpart and praised her for succeeding at pulling off a stunt that had everyone fooled.

Diana B also congratulated Vera on her new hit, describing it as fire.

“Give us a show with no apologies Queen, you got them real good. Popstar is fire, the game can only get better,” read Marua’s comment.

Vera warmed up to Diana B’s comment by saying, “We here for it.” followed by a red heart emoji.

Following their pleasant exchange on social media, many of their fans started speculating whether the two stars might be in talks about having a music collaboration in the future as they are both currently pursuing a career in the rap scene.

Netizens, however, were not all that pleased by Diana Marua’s endorsement of Sidika’s new song, with many saying that she should not be praising the socialite as her song did not quite fit the bill.

The socialite on the other hand does not seem bothered by the nasty comments she has been receiving ever since she released her new song as she argues that haters only make her succeed more.

She recently clapped back at her haters saying that she had been in the industry long enough to have developed a thicker skin.

She went on to say that the experience she has had in the entertainment industry has proven to her that love has not taken her anywhere, noting that she is who she is because of hate.

