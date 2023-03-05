Did Uhuru men loot Treasury during Supreme Court petition?

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge displays new banknotes while addressing journalists at the CBK headquarters in Nairobi on June 3, 2019. PHOTO | FILE

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed senior government officials stole billions from the treasury durint the political season.

Though he did not mention them by name, DP Gachagua claimed the officials initially looted Central Bank two days before the August 9, 2022 polls.

The second-in-command alleges the officials stole Sh6 billion under the pretence of selling shares of government owned Telkom.

Further, he says the officials again looted when the Supreme Court was hearing the Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga’s petition.

“When there was a case in the Supreme Court, they stole another Sh10 billion purportedly to pay some contractors. Money was being brought in cartons at Wilson Airport and flown in choppers to people’s homes,” he said.

He then suggested former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was one of them.

“Some of them were recently asked to come and record statements but instead fled,” he said.

DP Gachagua did not explain why the suspected thieves have not been arrested and charged before the court as per the law.

Matiang’i’s home was recently raided by police.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned him to record a statement but he failed to honour the summons.

His lawyer Danstan Omari says the former powerful Cabinet Secretary has not been served the summons issued by DCI.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into how Dr Matiang’i made his wealth. It has asked the public service to give a breakdown on how he accumulated his wealth between 2013 and 2022 when he served in the cabinet under a number of portfolios.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge has in the past claimed that during the final term of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign, there was a plot by some government personnel in the finance docket to sabotage the country’s economy as was the case during the infamous Goldenberg scandal.

Dr. Njoroge revealed that a section of government officers had infiltrated the public coffers with the intention of embezzling funds in the foreign exchange department but the CBK management has since managed to deal with.

