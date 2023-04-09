Did Zari cheat on Diamond? Her recent rant raises eyebrows





Zari Hassan, the famous socialite, took to her Instagram stories to share some “random thoughts” about relationships and money. She started by advising young girls to date men for money and not be afraid to cheat for it.

“Baby girl if you get a chance to cheat for money, then pls do it. These men are cheating for stupid things like brown thighs, tongue rings, and big a**. Cheat for a piece of land, cheat for your dream car…it is what it is,” she said.

Diamond claimed that Zari may have had a fling with Nigerian megastar P Square back in 2021.

“She is someone I respect because she is the mother of my children. But there is something that she did that was really bad, she was dating Peter of P-Square and that was long before even the first child came into the picture,” said Diamond in a radio interview.

Zari laughed off the claims and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

This came at a time when Zari had dumped Diamond for cheating on her and having a baby in the process with socialite Hamisa.

She wrote on Instagram: “Now what were the knees all the way to South Africa for? All the sorry on radio, what was it for, are you becoming a comedian. Don’t defame me bro, it ended a long time ago, accept it. Respect me; I am taking care of your kids and very well.”

In another post, Zari denied ever cheating on him; “Never believe a man who once too many times denied his own blood, I mean his own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my kid’s soul if I ever cheated on you. Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform.”

All the while, Daimond denied the affair and even the child till recently when he admitted in a the Netflix reality show that he is a father of over 6 children – that he knows of.

“I have four kids. Maybe five or six,” he told the Young, Rich and African reality show producers.

“A couple of months back, my mum told me, she met this lady, I know this lady, and she said she has my kid but then, she doesn’t want to tell me because she is married and her husband thinks the kid is his. My child is 10 years old.”

Anyhow, away from their past drama, Zari’s online rant saw her post a disclaimer. She quickly clarified that she was not that kind of girl and that her love was genuine.

“I love love, I am love, got so much love to give. The streets ain’t for me, I like being somebody’s baby. I’m stuck in that era, none of what I posted is for me. I like old school kinda love, wanna have my man & do everything with him, little things like, let’s do drive through to pick up Mc Flurry ice cream. It’s the small little things for me,” she added.

Zari also shared some advice for men in relationships, warning them to be suspicious of their girlfriends during arguments.

“If your girlfriend doesn’t ruin your day almost every day, she is definitely doing it to her main boyfriend. If we are dating, you can never be happy 24/7. If I stop, count that as a red flag,” she said.

She then suggested that most women are dating for money rather than love. “If she tryna love you…LET HER. Not too many females are dating for love. MOST females are dating for money,” she insisted.

Zari’s controversial advice sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people criticizing her for promoting cheating and materialism. Others defended her, saying that she was just being honest about the realities of dating and relationships.

In the end, Zari clarified that her comments were just random thoughts and that she believed in genuine love and relationships.

“If you have a real one, hold onto them, just a few of us left, and are rare gems! Tonight was just random thoughts,” she said in a post with her boyfriend Shakib.

