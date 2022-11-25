DJ Mo: Anto Neosoul hooked me up with my wife, Size 8





Kenyan celebrity Samuel Muraya aka DJ Mo has revealed that Anto Neosoul who is a media personality and an artist hooked him up with his lovely wife, Size 8.

In an interview with Anto Neosoul on Nation FM, DJ Mo said that it is Anto Neosoul who helped him bag Size 8 who at the time was a top secular artiste.

DJ Mo, who owns a DJ academy, praised the rising African soul star saying he has some ‘magic’.

While running the show, Anto Neosoul’s producer wanted to confirm if, indeed, he hooked up DJ Mo with Size 8.

To the producer’s surprise, Anto Neosoul called DJ on air, and the celebrity confirmed that indeed he hooked them up.

“Amos, you have to believe that Anto has some ‘magic’. He is able to find you a wife because he did the same for me,” said DJ Mo.

He said that Anto Neosoul’s character of trying to hook up people is so helpful at times.

“I told him to go call me that lady (referring to Size 8), and he did. Now see where we are,” said DJ Mo.

He also noted that he owes Anto Neosoul big time.

“When you get a wife I will help you by advising you on how to keep her,” DJ Mo promised Anto.

DJ Mo and Size 8 are the most sought-after celebrity couple who have set many a couple of goals for many.

The duo tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding at the Attorney General’s office on September 23, 2013. They are blessed with two children.

