DP Gachagua accuses Uhuru’s for rolling out CBC without engaging Kenyans

Grade Six pupils sit for the Kenya Primary School Education Accessment at Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School in Nyeri County on November 28, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the former administration of running the education sector without consulting Kenyans on reforms.

Outlining the William Ruto-led regime’s plans on improving education in the country, Mr Gachagua has said the confusion experienced in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) resulted from how the Jubilee government rolled it out.

The new education system was introduced under the previous administration led by President Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired), alongside his deputy, Dr William Ruto, intending to scrap off the long-served 8-4-4.

Gachagua says the Jubilee government did not have respect for public participation, ‘hence coming up with strategies bound to fail’.

“It did not have respect for public participation. All we could see are things done without consulting Kenyans,” lamented the second in command.

A few days after being sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr Ruto appointed a 42-member task force to evaluate the country’s education system and develop recommendations.

Through a Gazette Notice dated September 30, 2022, the President also directed the education committee to develop an appropriate structure to implement the CBC.

DP Gachagua has revealed that the Prof. Raphael Munavu-led-committee will submit its final report to the head of state towards the end of March, after engaging public opinion.

“For us, we have engaged Kenyans. The committee is expected to submit its findings to the president before the end of this month. The report will inform us about the reforms needed to better the education sector in Kenya,” Mr Gachagua stated.

Ruto administration has done great things in the history of this nation within the short time in office, he said, citing the recent employment of 35000 teachers to bridge the shortage of teachers across the country as a milestone achieved by the Kenya Kwanza government.

It is not the DP’s first attack on President Kenyatta’s regime.

