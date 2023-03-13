DP Gachagua dismisses the possibility of Raila’s second handshake





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has candidly said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is not ready for Handshake with the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The DP has rather asked the Azimio leaders to concentrate on strengthening the opposition side in the Parliament and keep the government of President William Ruto on its toes.

In a media interview on Sunday night, the DP said that the last administration of Mr Uhuru Kenyatta wasted five years following a Handshake with Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga in 2018, a move that he said the current government would not dare.

Mr Gachagua also stated that the government has no intentions of silencing the opposition,

“We have no intention whatsoever to muscle the opposition. We actually want to strengthen the opposition and that is why we are saying we do not need a handshake. And by the way, there will be no handshake with anybody,” DP Gachagua said.

He, however, said that the opposition is welcome to engage with the government if they want to talk about development matters.

“If those people want to talk to us on matters of development, we are ready. But them coming to join the government, no. we want the opposition to remain strong.”

The DP has also urged the opposition MPs in the National Assembly to work closely with the government to amend the constitution so that the opposition leader’s office can be created and fully funded by the government.

According to the DP, the opposition will be able to play its oversight role effectively if the office is in place, unlike now, where the opposition leader has no office.

This comes amid calls from the Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to have a working relationship between the government leaders and the opposition.

The DP’s remarks align with the President’s proposal to have the official Opposition Leader’s office.

However, the Azimio leader has criticized the President and his administration for seeking to implement some of the findings proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

