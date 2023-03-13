No case to answer: Dr Matiang’i is a free man

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i gestures at Wilson Aiport on November 25,2019 after the Chopper they were flying in together with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai was forced to land in Eldoret on Monday morning due to bad weather as they were flying to Kapenguria in West Pokot to access the situation following the weekend landslide that has so far claimed 52 lives.EVANS HABIL.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has said the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has no case to answer.

The DPP said on Monday that Dr Matiang’I and his lawyer Danstan Omari have no case to answer regarding the raid in the home of the former Interior CS in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Haji has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to close the case.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action,” Haji said in a statement.

According to the DPP, there were no sufficient pieces of evidence to have the former CS and his lawyer to be prosecuted.

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offences as required by law.”

The inquiry file claimed that Dr Matiang’i had conspired with another to publish in the media that the police officers raided his home.

“The former CS for Interior was invaded with a garrison or battalion of unidentified people from the security apparatus of this country either EACC, either KWS, either the police.”

The investigating officer had recommended that Dr Matiang’i and his advocate Mr Omari be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the Penal Code and for publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer and Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018.

However, Mr Haji said that after an independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, he found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against the two.

This comes as a section of leaders from the Kisii region, where the former CS comes from, asked the President to leave their son alone.

The former CS appeared at DCI headquarters last week for interrogation, which lasted for seven hours.

