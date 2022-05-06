Dr Ofweneke addresses rumours of separating with wife





Popular comedian Dr. Ofweneke, real name Sande Bush, has poured cold water on claims he’s parted ways with his wife.

The media personality was forced to come clear on these claim after he was questioned by notorious blogger Edgar Obare.

Obare had inquired about the situation in Ofweneke’s household amid claims he was spotted visiting Robert Burale, a motivational speaker.

“A source spotted you with Burale and a company of some girls last Friday. What was the meeting about? Are you still together with your wife?” asked Obare.

To which Ofweneke responded: “Burale and I were having a meeting and I decided to tag my wife along so she can enjoy her husband’s money at a beautiful place….haiya move on to the next couple sir.”

Additionally, the comedian also called on the blogger to celebrate marriages that were working instead of just highlighting those that are not.

“Edgar….Edgar….Edgar…kindly let us also learn to appreciate marriages that are actually working without social media eyes,” he added.

“Wanting to know what the meeting was all about don’t you feel you are asking a little bit to much?” posed Ofweneke.

In 2019, Ofweneke introduced to his fans his new love after a failed relationship with Nicah the Queen.

The ex-couple maintain a mature approach towards co-parenting their two daughters and Nicah celebrated Ofweneke engagement and while at it thanked Christine for being a great mother to her daughters.

“My insta family help me in congratulating drofweneke and @christinetenderess on their engagement. The girls and I are super happy for both of you…Mama E I want to take this opportunity to thank you for always being a great mom to Faith and Debbie, they love and appreciate you? #Jesusgurl,” she wrote.