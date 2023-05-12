Drama, glamour, suspense… Real Housewives of Nairobi comes to an end

The Real Housewives of Nairobi brought 12 weeks of thrilling drama, intense colour, glamorous fashion and captivating friendships to our screens.

The reality show followed five influential and successful women as they navigated their lavish lifestyles, relationships, and careers in Nairobi, Kenya.

They included: Susan Kaittany, Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki and Lisa Christoffersen.

Also read: Dr Catherine Masitsa responds to Betty Kyallo’s ‘toxic’ comment on Real Housewives of Nairobi

The finale was broadcast on Thursday, 11 May.

The final episode featured Susan’s extravagant 40th birthday party in Malindi and saw the housewives forge deeper connections with each other.

Each of the six Nairobi housewives has kept their promises at the beginning of the season, revealing different aspects of their personalities.

From Minne Kariuki living up to her reputation as the Queen of Shade to Susan Kaittany embracing her opulence through avant-garde hairstyles and fashion choices, they have left lasting impressions.

Sonal Maherali has proven that being soft-spoken is not a weakness, while Vera Sidika has defied expectations by remaining vibrant throughout her pregnancy.

Also read: Inside the lavish farmhouse mansion owned by Real Housewife of Nairobi, Dr Catherine Masitsa

Lisa Christoffersen has shown her love of adventure, while Dr Catherine Masitsa has focused on family, money and business, keeping the drama at bay.

Throughout the season, The Real Housewives of Nairobi has delivered explosive moments, such as Vera Sidika’s heated argument with Dr Maria, who left the show in episode 3.

Emotionally charged scenes have unfolded as Minne shared her heartbreaking miscarriage journey and found solace in her mother’s support.

Sonal has given us a glimpse into her vulnerable mental health journey, while Vera has shared the joyous moments of her family life, including an unforgettable gender reveal party.

After the reunion, viewers can binge-watch all 12 episodes of The Real Housewives of Nairobi on Showmax.

Produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios, The Real Housewives of Nairobi is part of the internationally acclaimed Real Housewives franchise, licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, part of the Universal Studio Group.

All 12 episodes will be available to binge on Showmax.

Also read: WATCH: Betty Kyallo not interested in Real Housewives o f Nairobi it is ‘too toxic’!