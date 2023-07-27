Exclusive: Bill Arocho – Why I chose UDA and not any other party in Azimio





Bill Arocho, the close buddy of retired president Uhuru Kenyatta has explained why he chose to defect from Jubilee Party to UDA, as opposed to simply switching camps within Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, and remain loyal to the former Head of State by association.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Mr Arocho, who decamped to President William Ruto’s party on Tuesday, said the need to keep his political friends is what informed his decision.

“I was an ardent supporter of Azimio la Umoja, but being a democrat, when you lose, you accept and move on. UDA is composed of 95% former Jubilee Party members, and they are my friends. I cannot live fighting my friends for the next five years,” Arocho told Nairobi News.

“The likes of Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria and Kindiki Kithure, the President himself and his deputy (Rigathi Gachagua)… these are people I know on a one-on-one basis. So I decided to cross over, work with the government and help build Kenya,” Arocho explained.

Arocho, who made a name for himself for his close ties to high profile politicians in the country, including Mr Kenyatta, also said President Ruto is his personal friend.

“You know in life, we human beings are social beings. You like to go where you know people. It would be easier for you to communicate and navigate. Looking at the parties around. The only party I think I have friends from the top is UDA. The President himself, his deputy – these are my personal friends. The president calls me by my name. He calls me namesake, you know, being called Bill and he’s William. Imagine a President calls you namesake,” Arocho explained.

“In fact, DP Gachagua is the one who took me to Uhuru Kenyatta sometime back when he was his personal assistant. So, I think looking at all the parties, I regard UDA as home. I also spoke to the party leader (Cecil) Mbarire and she was very welcoming. The party Secretary General Cleophas Malala is another personal friend. Surely, I think I’m at home in UDA,” he said.

Arocho also said he and Mr Kenyatta are still close friends and that the former president was okay with his move to the UDA party.

According to Arocho, the retired Head of State told to pursue what he desires because he is still young. He also said he still has many friends within the Azimio camp and there are no hard feelings.

When asked if he felt if Mr Kenyatta still had the ability to influence his political ambitions, Mr Arocho stated that Mr Kenyatta is now a retired president and life has to go on.

Mr Arocho made the announcement of his defection on Tuesday during a press conference that was attended by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala.