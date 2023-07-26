Exclusive: Eric Omondi spent Sh4 million on his unborn baby’s gender reveal party





Comedian Eric Omondi continues to live a lavish lifestyle despite frequently speaking out about the challenging economic climate in Kenya.

His loud concerns notwithstanding, the comedian has been making headlines for his extravagant spendings and opulent displays.

Recently, he was on the news again when he hosted a lavish gender reveal party for his fiancée, Lyne, at the picturesque Thika Falls.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the comedian revealed that he spent over Sh4 million to ensure the event was a resounding success.

Eric spared no effort in renting out the venue for a private gathering with 35 guests in attendance.

He has now stated why he spent so much on that event.

“I will do anything to make my family happy. I always donate and give people money. What is wrong when I also decide to treat my family? Kenyans are just bitter. They need to follow what Eric Omondi is doing kwa ground,” he said.

In response to queries about how he managed to spend such a significant amount, he explained that he ensured the venue was exclusively reserved for him and his guests.

He went above and beyond everything to create a memorable experience, with an abundance of delicious food and even arranging private horse rides for photoshoots.

Despite the criticism he receives for his extravagant lifestyle, Eric remains unapologetic about his choices.

He believes his actions are a form of giving back to his family, emphasizing that he will continue to fundraise for the needy in Kenya as much as he can.

Eric has also clarified that he had obtained permission to access the location and creatively used pink food coloring in the water as a symbolic representation of their joyful expectation of welcoming a baby girl.

However, some critics argue that the comedian’s public stance on the challenging economic conditions in the country juxtaposed with his lavish spending sends mixed messages to his fans and the wider public.

The growing disparity between the rich and the poor in Kenya remains a pressing issue, and extravagant displays of wealth by celebrities only seem to exacerbate this divide.

