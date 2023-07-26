Rotimi: I never touched my ‘Power’ money for 6 years





African American Hollywood actor Olurotimi Akinosho better known as Rotimi has come out to share little-known details about how he has invested his acting money into a multi-million real estate portfolio over the years.

Speaking on ‘Earn Your Leisure’ podcast, the actor cum musician revealed that he did not spend his ‘Power’ money for 6 years which was the period the popular show was filmed.

“So what many people don’t know is that my father told me ‘if you’re really that guy Rotimi, if you really believe you are that guy then make sure you save your money, don’t spend your ‘Power’ money’. So for 6 years I never touched my ‘Power’ money. I lived off my shows and hostings,” he revealed.

‘Power’ is an American crime drama television series created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

During the interview, Rotimi went on to say that the inspiration behind the decision came from when his father, an investment banker, made him save all of his income from his first acting gig, which was around $250,000.

“I started learning about investments and money at a young age. My dad was an investment banker, he ensured I understood how to handle my money. He would allow me go to work with him and let me see how he works by learning to understand taxes, savings, and stocks,” Rotimi shared.

“I knew I had to do [club] hostings because that was the only way that I was going to eat because I made sure that I didn’t touch any of the ‘Power’ money,” he told hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings.

He added, “I just let that collect and build and be there. That was like the nest, I didn’t want to touch that.”

After patiently waiting and building his financial foundation, Rotimi made his first major investment – a multi-million-dollar real estate property. This decision aligned with his father’s teachings, who had advised him during his high school years to find multiple income streams and establish a secure line of work.

“So after 6 years the first purchase I did was buy real estate. Now that was something my dad taught me while I was in high school. Like make sure you have a line of work and find different streams to earn money so that’s what I started to do,” said Rotimi.

