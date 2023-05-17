Exclusive: Inside Citizen TV’s Hassan Mugambi’s two-day wedding ceremony





Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi plans to marry his fiancée Mwanaidy Shishi in a Muslim ceremony in June.

According to a source close to Mugambi, the nikah will occur on June 9 and 10 in Kibra.

“The couple have been dating for over a year and are very excited about the two-day wedding. Plans are already underway,” the source told Nairobi News.

According to our sources, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from their previous relationships.

However, it is not clear if they will all live under the same roof.

The couple went public with their relationship a few weeks ago when Mwanaidy shared a video showing off her engagement ring. Since then, the couple have been sharing their relationship goals on social media.

Marriage is a universally recognised institution, a bond that unites two people in a lifelong commitment.

In the Islamic faith, this union is formalised through the Nikah ceremony, which holds great significance and serves as a spiritual contract between a man and a woman.

Rooted in Islamic principles and teachings, the Nikah represents a sacred journey that lays the foundation for a strong and harmonious family unit.

Meaning and purpose of Nikah:

Nikah means “marriage” or “union” in Arabic. It is an integral part of the Islamic tradition, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in his own marriages.

The purpose of Nikah is multifaceted, encompassing spiritual, social and legal aspects.

Spiritually, Nikah is a means for individuals to fulfil their religious obligations by entering into a legal and blessed union.

It is seen as a way of seeking the pleasure of Allah and achieving spiritual growth. By committing to a lifelong partnership, Muslims believe they can better fulfil their responsibilities to each other and lead a pious life together.

The Nikah ceremony also serves as a social contract, uniting two families and forging alliances. It brings together relatives, friends and the community as witnesses, emphasising the importance of community support and involvement in the couple’s journey.

In addition, Nikah helps to create a stable and nurturing environment for the upbringing of children, ensuring their well-being and the continuation of Islamic values across generations.

Key elements of the Nikah ceremony:

The Nikah ceremony is a solemn and joyous occasion, often celebrated with family, friends and the community. While customs and practices may vary from region to region and culture to culture, certain key elements remain consistent:

Consent: The consent of both the bride and groom is paramount in an Islamic Nikah. Both parties must freely agree to enter the marriage contract without coercion or duress.

Mahr: Mahr refers to the dowry or gift given by the groom to the bride as a symbol of his commitment and financial responsibility. It can be a tangible asset or a sum of money agreed upon by both parties before the marriage.

Marriage Contract: A formal marriage contract, known as the “Nikahnama”, is drawn up, outlining the rights and responsibilities of the husband and wife. This contract serves as a legal document recognised by Islamic law and is signed by the couple and their witnesses.

Recitation of the Sermon: A sermon, or khutbah, is delivered by an Islamic scholar or imam, emphasising the importance of marriage, the mutual rights and duties of the spouses, and the importance of a strong marital bond.

Witnessing: The presence of witnesses is crucial in an Islamic Nikah. These witnesses attest to the contract and serve as a testimony to the union. Typically, two Muslim witnesses, preferably knowledgeable and respected individuals, are required for the validity of the Nikah.

Supplications and Blessings: The ceremony concludes with supplications and prayers for the couple’s happiness, prosperity and a blessed married life. The community and assembled guests shower the couple with good wishes and blessings.

The beauty of Islamic marriage: The Islamic Nikah is characterised by its emphasis on love, mercy and companionship. It encourages spouses to treat each other with kindness, respect and understanding, fostering a loving and harmonious relationship. Islamic teachings on marriage encourage mutual consultation, support and cooperation between spouses, ensuring that decisions are made collectively and in the family’s best interests.

