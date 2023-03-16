EXCLUSIVE: Jalang’o spills the beans on Kamene Goro’s return to radio





Media personality Kamene Goro is set to return to radio after exiting her previous station, Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM, in January.

The news of her new gig was spilled by her close friend and Langata MP, Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, during last evening’s launch of Flair by Betty after relocating.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Jalang’o was asked about Kamene’s current status.

“Kamene is doing great. I met her last night and we had some whiskey. I think she is in a better place and doing something that she loves and is going to [join] a radio station very soon,” he said.

After a three-and-a-half-year stint at Kiss FM, Kamene left the station when her contract expired.

However, she denied any rumours of being fired and instead explained, “there was no need to move forward with it… No beef with anyone.”

“No, I was not fired. My contract was up by the end of this month (January),” Kamene Goro said in an interview shortly after her last breakfast show early this year.

Kamene’s departure from Kiss FM came after her former co-host Jalang’o exited the station, leading her to rethink her media career.

Jalang’o had promised to support Kamene and referred to her as his “small sister.”

On her departure from Kiss FM, Jalang’o took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with Kamene, expressing his gratitude for working with her and promising to be there for her in the future.

“Too many emotions, love and too many questions! Don’t worry! I got you! You will forever have a big brother in me,” he wrote.

During an interview with bloggers after her last breakfast show at Kiss FM, Kamene paid tribute to her former co-hosts Jalang’o and Oga Obinna, crediting them for playing a significant role in her career at the station.

“We formed an amazing relationship. They have been part of a whole lot of happiness in my life. Obinna is such a vibe and we have done so much together. They have been the best,” she said.

As of yet, it is unclear which radio station Kamene Goro will be joining. However, her fans eagerly await her return to the airwaves, where she is known for her lively and entertaining persona.