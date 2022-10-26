Exclusive: Nairobi DJ Kangkang celebrates birthday in style





Internationally acclaimed Kenyan disc jockey DJ Kangkang, born Ashford Kangethe Gitau, turned a year older on October 22, 2022, and a street party was held for him in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

Nairobi News understands hundreds of DJ Kangkang’s fans thronged the Brooklyn Lounge to celebrate his 33 years on earth.

Speaking to Nairobi News on October 26, the popular DJ said he is now eyeing corporate deals in efforts to grow his brand across the world.

He began disc jockeying in 2008 and as his popularity increased, he founded the Kang Star companies.

He cites his professional growth as his biggest achievement since he broke into the industry as well as going international.

“I have a huge following in Dubai and I’m also a big name in Nairobi’s Eastlands area. Having turned a year older, I’m looking forward to more wins and more jobs with my companies,” he said.

It was at this point that he revealed he was open to expanding his businesses to work with global corporate companies like sport betting firms including Sport Pesa, Betika and Odi Bets with which he already had a brand ambassador contract that ran from June 2021 to June 2022.

He also specifically mentioned a desire to collaborate with Colgate-Palmolive Company to do an advertisement for their Colgate toothpaste.

“I am a reggae DJ and some of my fans are people who use jaba (khat). So imagine doing a Colgate advert concept where I tell my fans and other jaba chewers to brush their teeth with Colgate after eating it,” added DJ Kangkang.

DJ Kangkang boasts a massive audience that is mostly men as fewer women are known to love reggae music.

He is taking over the reggae entertainment scene by storm and is currently the most sought-after DJ in town.

In a week, he hosts at Kuzima Comrades club in Kahawa Sukari on Wednesdays, Zero 19 Lounge in Nyeri on Thursdays and at the Soulfa Lounge in Umoja, Nairobi on Fridays.

He also hosts Sunday Mornings at the Loft Lounge and Sunday Nites at the Taurus Lounge.

“Every first Saturday of the month, I host a street bash at Brooklyn Lounge Buruburu (Jimlizer Hotel)” added DJ Kangkang.

“I was mentored by a guy called DJ Jnr B,” said DJ Kangkang as he went on to reveal that in turn, he mentored several other disc jockeys including DJ Double Trouble who currently works with Ghetto Radio, DJ Telli Ranks of the Dohty Family and several other DJs.

