‘No smile on my husband’s face’, Slain Pakistani journalist’s wife mourns





Javeria Siddique, the widow of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, has shared an emotional message after receiving her husband’s body.

In a tweet, Ms Siddique said, “Finally I reunite with my husband @arsched after months but he was in coffin and no smile on his face. I try to wake-up him up but no response.”

Mr Sharif was killed in Magadi, some 40km from Kenya’s capital Nairobi, on Sunday night with National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso referring to the incident as one of ‘mistaken identity.’

His body was flown home on Monday night and is set to be buried on Thursday as per Islamic rites.

His death has raised more questions than answers as he was reportedly set to release an investigative documentary on corruption titled Behind Closed Doors that featured celebrated Kenyan investigative journalist John Allan Namu.

The award-winning journalist was vocally opposed to the ongoing political developments in Pakistan and specialized in investigative journalism covering many political events in his country for national and international news organizations.

Behind Closed Doors revolved around alleged corruption by ruling party leaders and depicted how politicians used the international financial system and offshore jurisdictions to launder their ill-gotten wealth.

Mr Sharif had left his country of birth in early 2022 after several sedition cases were filed against him.

He also expressed fear for his life with the news of his demise being first announced on social media by his wife, leading to a speculation frenzy as Pakistani netizens tried to make sense of his death.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of an inquiry committee that will travel to Kenya to investigate the circumstances behind the murder of investigation of Mr Sharif.

The two-member committee, consisting of senior officials from Pakistan’s federal investigating agency as well as a member from a civilian intelligence agency, will submit its finding to the Interior Ministry.

Earlier, the PM had telephoned President William Ruto urging him to speed up investigations and ensure Mr Sharif’s killers were brought to book.

