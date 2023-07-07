Exclusive: Khaligraph on not joining TikTok and it’s impact on musicians





Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has shared his perspective on the world of social media and his decision not to join TikTok, citing his busy schedule as the main reason.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Papa Jones highlighted the emergence of various social media platforms and how they have become beneficial for musicians.

Also read: Khaligraph Jones: I almost ‘died’ at Pipeline Estate

Reflecting on his social media presence, Khaligraph Jones admitted that he had fallen slightly behind the trends due to his packed schedule.

“I am a bit behind. Social media left me when Instagram came. I am not on TikTok. I mean, there is too much on my plate, but I downloaded the app and wanted to be among the first people to join to keep up with the trend. However, I was left behind and decided not to join. The more platforms we have, the more visibility we get as artistes, and that is all we can ask for,” he said.

He said he would ensure he joined Thread, the new Meta App that has taken social media users by storm.

Discussing his collaboration with Nikita for the current season of Coke Studio, Khaligraph expressed admiration for her immense talent.

He emphasized the strong chemistry they shared on stage.

“We have sung in English because I am also very good at that, but we created an amazing song together.”

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Details of Khaligraph Jones’ intimate dream wedding

When asked about his approach to balancing music as a talent and a business, Khaligraph emphasized the importance of professionalism and experience.

He believes that staying in the game and learning from his years in the industry have shaped his ability to handle music from artistic and business perspectives.

Addressing the topic of collaborations, Khaligraph touched upon the perception some artists have of him as unapproachable.

He revealed that many artists initially hesitated to approach him due to their limited personal knowledge of him.

However, he has prioritized creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for collaboration, ensuring that artists feel at ease working with him.

Khaligraph shared his excitement for the ongoing season of Coke Studio.

While he acknowledged the presence of other Nigerian artists in the season, he expressed uncertainty about the participation of other Kenyan artists, affirming that he and Nikita represent Kenya.

Also read: Khaligraph on showing off his wealth: I don’t flex with cars, I am into car business