US-based Kenyan rapper Attitude welcomes second child

Malimo Andega a.k.a Attitude hold his newborn son with daughter Taylin with singer Mercy Myra. PHOTO| COURTESY

US-based Kenyan rapper Malimo Andega popularly known as Attitude, has welcomed his second child with his mystery bae after his divorce from renowned Kenyan singer Mercy Myra.

Announcing the news, Attitude took to his social media and wrote, “The dude and the dude Jr.”

His ex-wife, Myra also shared the delightful news of the baby boy’s arrival. Sharing a special moment when their daughter, Taylin, visited the newborn.

Myra narrated her daughter’s reaction to meeting her baby brother.

“And then, to end Sunday, July 1, last week, or rather, the beginning of this week, my daughter became a #bigsister. We rushed to the hospital to finally meet her #babybrother.”

She also shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter holding her newborn sibling.

The singer described her daughter’s initial apprehension about holding the baby, but she quickly came to the rescue as a supportive mother.

Myra said she gave her daughter a quick lesson on how to hold a newborn, helping to ease her fears.

From then on, she said that the connection between the siblings began to blossom.

Reflecting on the past weekend’s events, Myra shared snippets of their family activities.

That same afternoon, she took her young queen to watch her first-ever professional soccer game, cheering for their local team, Atlanta United, who emerged victorious.

This was before they received a phone call announcing the new baby’s arrival.

With gratitude and a sense of blessing, Mercy Myra summed up the whirlwind of events saying: “It was a blessed past weekend!”

Her heartfelt announcement resonated with her fans and followers, who flooded her post with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Myra was married to hip-hop star Attitude. Their marriage ended in divorce in December 2015.

