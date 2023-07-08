TikToker Brian Chira opens up about struggle with alcoholism





Popular TikToker Brian Chira recently shared his journey of battling alcoholism after losing his guardian three years ago.

The 3rd-year student at Kabarak University opened up about the impact of stress following his aunt’s passing, which took a toll on his mental health.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Chira revealed the depths of his struggle, acknowledging that he discovered his depression when he resorted to selling his belongings due to alcohol dependency.

The loss of his aunt, who had been caring for him and his family, in September 2020 proved overwhelming for him.

Chira confessed that the mounting stress became too much for him to handle, leading him to turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“I discovered I was depressed when I sold everything in my house for alcohol,” he said, “At that time, my house was full. But I spiralled down because the stress became too much for me to handle, and alcohol seemed like the best option.”

He also acknowledged the negative impact his alcoholism had on his relationships, admitting that he had become toxic to his friends.

He frequently fought, making it difficult for him to find peace wherever he went. It was a sobering moment for Chira when he found himself sleeping on the floor after selling his mattress and duvet.

That experience served as a wake-up call, prompting him to recognize the need for positive change.

In 2022, Chira said he took a significant step towards self-improvement by seeking help from a counsellor.

He emphasised that counselling played a crucial role in his progress and that he now finds himself in a much better place mentally and emotionally.

Regarding his romantic life, Chira shared that he prioritised financial stability before considering dating someone.

He admitted to having a crush on content creator Ajib Gathoni, but his focus currently lies on his personal growth and achieving financial independence.

