Heal babe! Tanzanians react to Paula Kajala over posts on ex-lover Rayvanny





Tanzanians have urged actress Fridah Kajala’s daughter, Paula to heal from her relationship with her ex-lover singer Raymond Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny.

Paula, who has been shading her former boyfriend and baby mama Fahyvanny, has of late been receiving criticism as a result, with some of her fans suggesting that she has not yet healed, which is why she is all over him.

This is after she posted photos of Fahyma alias Fahyvanny on her Instagram posts. Her Tanzanian fans reacted.

“Why are you pained? You are really bothered,” wrote Nia.

“Just say you do not have a life without Fahyma,” said Princess Limmy.

“Leave Fahyma alone. She is not your type. Just focus on Marioo,” wrote Zaidan Kasamya.

“Jealousy will kill you. Fahyma is not even interested in your gossip but you keep on chiding her,” said Salum.

“Paula you’ve been on Rayvanny and Fahyma’s radar yet you left Rayvanny. Deal with Marioo because your posts are seeming that you are still in love with Raymond,” penned Ney Nick.

“You mean Paula you cannot let Fahyma post herself without the constant criticism….do you still love Rayvanny or what exactly is wrong?” asked Smil.

“We know that you are still in love with Rayvanny but remember bygones are bygones and he cannot get back with you since he is Fahyma,” said Aisha Juma.

“Jealousy will kill you. Stop peddling on Fahyma’s life and deal with Marioo,” wrote Ibrahim Salma.

Paula and Rayvanny dated soon after the songbird parted ways with his baby mama. However, their relationship tanked barely months after, and according to their revelations online, the two blamed each other for cheating leading to their breakup.

After he reunited with his baby mama, the Teamo hitmaker has been defending her from online attacks. Last month, he called out Paula for disrespecting their relationship after an episode of Rayvanny visiting Paula was showcased during their mother-and-daughter reality show Behind the Gram.

