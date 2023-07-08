Exclusive: Why Moya David is selling his luxurious beauty spa for Sh4.5m





Moya David, renowned TikToker and dancer, has announced that he is selling one of his luxurious spas, Moya City Spa, in Nairobi.

The beauty spa, known for its wide range of services, is now open for sale to beauty lovers and interested entrepreneurs, with a price tag of Ksh 4.5 million.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Moya David addressed rumors suggesting that the business is struggling, clarifying that he has multiple investments and is selling the spa to focus on his new venture, Moya Surprise Ltd.

“I have several investments, and it’s a lot of work to manage. I actually have three spas, so I thought of selling one since I have been investing heavily in my new company, Moya Surprise Ltd,” Moya explained.

He further emphasized that he does not feel obliged to explain his decision to sell, as it is his investment, and he used his funds to establish it.

Currently, Moya David is negotiating with six potential buyers who have expressed serious interest in acquiring the spa.

Moya City Spa offers various services, including massages, facials, waxing, and grooming services such as manicures, pedicures, and hairdressing.

The grand opening of Moya City Spa took place in July 2022, with a ceremony graced by prominent personalities such as Simon and Sarah Kabu, CEOs of Bonfire Adventures, and influencers like Azziad Nasenya.

During the launch, Moya expressed his joy in fulfilling his dream of owning a business.

He said, “It’s something I have been planning for a long time. When you can be in the limelight, people do different things with their money.”

“But I didn’t want to waste the little money I earned. I chose to invest instead. So, this spa is a part of my investments as I am also a businessman,” Moya shared.

He revealed that he funded the business independently, wanting to experience the satisfaction of owning something solely.

The name “Moya City Spa” reflects his desire to feel a sense of ownership.

Moya added that he had set goals to achieve several things before age 25, and the spa was one of those milestones.

Though he did not provide specific financial details, he mentioned that the establishment cost him millions, funded from his savings before and after gaining fame.

Earlier this year, Moya expanded his business ventures by launching a barbershop in Kitengela.

More recently, he also unveiled his company, Moya Surprises Limited, which focuses on delivering surprises and gifts to loved ones on special occasions.

